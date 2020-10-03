Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.83

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of FISI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

