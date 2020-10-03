Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

