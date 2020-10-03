Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates
See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.