Insider Selling: Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $40,300.00 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

