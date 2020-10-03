Insider Buying: STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:SXA) Insider Purchases A$29,750.00 in Stock

STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:SXA) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine purchased 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,750.00 ($21,250.00).

Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine purchased 200,000 shares of STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

On Thursday, July 16th, Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine purchased 195,131 shares of STRATA-X/IDR UNRESTR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,439.69 ($10,314.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

