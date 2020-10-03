Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $27,280.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 312,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

