Coventry Group Ltd. (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys A$27,377.78 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd. (ASX:CYG) insider Neil Cathie bought 36,997 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$27,377.78 ($19,555.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids segments. The Trade Distribution segment distributes and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

