Coventry Group Ltd. (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys A$27,377.78 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd. (ASX:CYG) insider Neil Cathie bought 36,997 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$27,377.78 ($19,555.56).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Coventry Group Company Profile
