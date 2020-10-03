Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Scott Genereux Sells 5,000 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Scott Genereux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.