Insider Selling: iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Director Sells 248,000 Shares of Stock

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,864.50.

IMR stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. iMetal Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

