Insider Selling: iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Director Sells 248,000 Shares of Stock

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,864.50.
IMR stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. iMetal Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About iMetal Resources
