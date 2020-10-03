Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $25,800.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,125,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,982.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

On Monday, July 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. Priority Technology Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

