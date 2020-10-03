Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $31,937.50 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Brian A. Selmo acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 68.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Source Capital by 96.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.