Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $31,937.50 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Brian A. Selmo acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
