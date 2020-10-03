Robert D. Hormats Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $24,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,761.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $243.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.19. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

