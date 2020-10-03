Insider Buying: Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Purchases A$21,768.91 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.77.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

