Reviewing Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) & Its Peers

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 public companies in the "Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hurricane Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 4.00 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$202.07 million 4.47

Hurricane Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hurricane Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy Competitors 567 2086 2475 115 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 104.13%. Given Hurricane Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -27.79% -126.64% -6.57%

Summary

Hurricane Energy peers beat Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

