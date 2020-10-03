Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 1,511,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

