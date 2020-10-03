Piper Sandler Lowers Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $22.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WAFD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of WAFD opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

