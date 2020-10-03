Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FERGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

