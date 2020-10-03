Piper Sandler Comments on Mvb Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mvb Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Mvb Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 4,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

