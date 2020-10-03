Piper Sandler Upgrades AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Neutral

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

