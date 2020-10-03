MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.07 Million

Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $866.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $869.53 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $754.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,372 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,634,000 after purchasing an additional 81,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

