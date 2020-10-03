ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $565.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.50 million to $586.83 million. ViaSat posted sales of $592.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

VSAT stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,724.00 and a beta of 1.13. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

