AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.76 Million

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $265.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $272.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $981.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.80 million to $985.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

AHCO stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,244 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

