$79.16 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report sales of $79.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.39 million to $81.92 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $338.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.97 million to $345.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $301.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.72 million to $324.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.88 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

