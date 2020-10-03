Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

