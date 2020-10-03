PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.37 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.