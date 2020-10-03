$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $12.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,632,517 shares of company stock worth $58,164,620. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter.

WCC stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

