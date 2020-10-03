Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report sales of $45.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $46.34 million. CareDx posted sales of $33.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $173.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $175.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.42 million, with estimates ranging from $201.15 million to $224.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,933 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

