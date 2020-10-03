Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 445,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,385,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 732,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after buying an additional 232,910 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $105.98 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

