Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $116.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.75 million and the highest is $120.30 million. Lindsay reported sales of $101.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $445.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $466.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $422.76 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $451.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lindsay by 497.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.