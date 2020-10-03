$609.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce sales of $609.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $606.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.34 million. Tronox reported sales of $768.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tronox by 3,838.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tronox by 1,309.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

