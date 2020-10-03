Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,442.88

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7,442.88 and traded as low as $6,550.00. Camellia shares last traded at $6,825.00, with a volume of 1,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,043.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,442.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million and a P/E ratio of -33.07.

Camellia (LON:CAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camellia Plc will post 64562.6367951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 102 ($1.33) dividend. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $42.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Camellia’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

