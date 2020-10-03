Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,135 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 224.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 1,894,006 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

CLDR opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

