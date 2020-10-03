iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEV opened at $42.17 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.