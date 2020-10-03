Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,246 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $27.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

