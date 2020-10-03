VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

