Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

NYSE MED opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

