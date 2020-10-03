Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MED opened at $164.55 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

