Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Teekay worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 664.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $415.91 million during the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

