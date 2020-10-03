Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSAE opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

