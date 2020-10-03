Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 479 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.