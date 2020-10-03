Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wrap Technologies worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 142.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 304.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities cut Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,716.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

