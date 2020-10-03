Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 387.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

