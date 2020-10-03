Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,532 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $11.16 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

