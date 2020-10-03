Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

