Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Europe ETF Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
iShares Europe ETF Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,246 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,246 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Medifast Inc Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Medifast Inc Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medifast Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medifast Inc
Teekay Co. Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Teekay Co. Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report