Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.