Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

