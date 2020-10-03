Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

QGEN stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

