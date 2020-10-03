Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,327 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 102,876 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.56 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.