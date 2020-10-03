Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,327 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

