Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

