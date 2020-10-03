Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 687.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SEAS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.